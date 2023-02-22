A Metropolitan Police officer has been cleared of sexual assault after a jury found him not guilty of kissing a woman’s chest while responding to a domestic incident in Croydon, South London.
PC Fabian Aguilar-Delgado, 40, denied the allegations made by the woman, who claimed he sexually assaulted her at her home after following her upstairs.
Aguilar-Delgado claimed his DNA could have been transferred to the woman’s chest after she shook or ‘grabbed’ his hand, or when he talked loudly and accidentally spat on her.
The woman admitted to being sexually attracted to Aguilar-Delgado and even gave him her phone number on a brown paper envelope after the incident.
She claimed he groped her and said she thought he might still want to see her. However, Aguilar-Delgado denied there was any intimacy with the woman and claimed that she was under the influence of alcohol when he spoke to her at her home.
Prosecution and defence experts agreed that saliva or sweat could have possibly been transferred if the woman touched her breast straight after the handshake when she came to thank him and his colleague.
Most of the DNA found on a swab taken from the woman’s right nipple was linked to Aguilar-Delgado.
During the trial, Aguilar-Delgado told the court that the woman came out to thank him and his colleague, and tried to shake their hands. He said she grabbed his hand, but it wasn’t a normal handshake. Aguilar-Delgado claimed he was talking loudly so that she could understand him, and some of his spit could have ended up on her that way.
Aguilar-Delgado, who joined the Met in September 2019 after moving to the UK from Spain in 2013, denied one count of sexual assault by touching. He was cleared by the jury.
