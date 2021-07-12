A Met police officer has denied causing the deaths of ten-year-old Makayah McDermott and his 34-year-old aunt, Rosanne Cooper, following a pursuit in Penge, south London, in August 2016.

PC Edward Welch was pursuing a stolen vehicle driven by Joshua Dobby, who was 23-year-old at the time of the incident.

At times during the pursuit, Dobby sped at over three times the posted speed limit, drove through red lights and hits speeds of 50mph as he drove the wrong way down a one-way street.

Dobby finally lost control of the stolen Ford Focus he was driving and mounted the pavement before hitting a bollard and hitting the Cooper family as they walked along the street.

He was sent to prison for 12-years after being found guilty of manslaughter at the Old Bailey in 2017.

PC Welch denied causing the deaths by dangerous driving of Ms Cooper and Makayah. A 13-year-old girl was also seriously injured by Dobby’s out-of-control Focus.

Makayah was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered 40 separate injuries. His aunt died from 54 individual injuries.

Dobby never held a driving licence and had 53 previous convictions, including one for aggravated vehicle taking.

Before you do, don’t forget to become an ESN ‘Insider’.

For just £3-per-month, our team will send you a weekly digest of the most-read stories and most-watched videos from the front line of the worlds emergency services. CLICK HERE to find out more.

If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.

Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_