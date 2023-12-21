PC Mohammed Sardar, formerly of the East Basic Command Unit, has been dismissed from the Metropolitan Police for accessing police computers without legitimate reason.

Repeated Breaches Over Years

The misconduct hearing, conducted on Wednesday, 20 December, revealed a troubling pattern.

Between 2018 and 2021, PC Sardar repeatedly accessed police systems, obtaining information about ongoing investigations without any policing purpose.

This serious breach of trust and protocol led to his downfall.

Guilty Plea in Court

PC Sardar admitted his guilt under the Computer Misuse Act at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 22 September.

His sentencing is scheduled for 8 January 2024.

The exact nature of the information accessed and its intended use remains unclear.

Vagueness in Details

The Metropolitan Police’s press release, while informative, leaves many questions unanswered.

Crucial details, such as the specific systems accessed by PC Sardar and the subsequent handling of the obtained information, are notably absent.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, local policing commander for east London, said:

“We set the highest standards for our officers and Sardar’s actions were wholly unacceptable.

“We are committed to ensuring that our officers and staff comply with the Information Code of Conduct as this outcome demonstrates.”

Please help support our team of former emergency sPennock’s HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, looking at our YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!

You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.

Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the “name” and “email” address fields blank!

Do you have a story or blog that you would like to share? : contact@emergency-services.news