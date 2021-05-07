A Metropolitan Police officer has been hospitalised after being hit by a vehicle.

At approximately 22:25hrs on Thursday, 6 May, officers on routine patrol became aware of a blue coloured BMW driving suspiciously as it travelled onto Netherwood Street near to the junction with Lowfield Road, NW6.

Officers positioned their vehicles in such a manner to prevent it from fleeing after they activated their blue lights.

When the driver of the BMW spotted the police, he tried to reverse away from the officers.

One of the officers exited his vehicle to try and stop the BMW driver, but became trapped between the BMW and a stationary police vehicle.

Other officers prevented the car from driving off by smashing the driver’s side window.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted GBH, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH, possession of Class B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon (knife) and obstructing police.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order and possession of a pointed/bladed article on Palmerston Road following a short foot chase with officers.

A fourth man fled the scene in the direction of Hemstal Road.

The officer was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service with injuries to his leg that are not life-threatening.

Detectives from Violent Crime Taskforce are investigating.

Central North BCU Chief Superintendent Raj Kohli responsible for policing in Islington and Camden, said:

“Incidents such as this highlight that officers never know what they are going to face during the course of their shift. My thoughts are with my injured colleague and his family.

“Thankfully, he has been discharged from hospital and is resting up at home. Ongoing support will also be provided via the Op Hampshire team. While no officer should face violence at work, I want to commend all the officers involved for their bravery as they carried out their duties.

“The investigation into this matter is ongoing and I would appeal for anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward. I would also ask anyone in and around Netherwood Street, Lowfield Road, Palmerston Road and Hemstal Road to check any dashcam or doorbell footage they may have captured from this incident.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call police on 101 and quote CAD 7709/06May or tweet @MetCC with any information.

Alternatively, to remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.

Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_