After being cleared by a jury, a Metropolitan Police officer has been found not guilty of causing death by death by careless driving.

The trial of 29-year-old PC Daniel Bowen, who is based at Stratford Police Station, followed an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the circumstances of a road traffic incident in East Ham in July 2020.

On 15th July 2020, PC Bowen was driving a marked police carrier carrying nine police officers when he collided with 83-year-old Peter Dawe at the junction of High Street North and Ron Leighton Way.

Mr Dawe fell to the ground after being hit by the police vehicle’s off-side wing mirror as he crossed a traffic light controlled pedestrian crossing.

He was taken to the Royal London Hospital but sadly passed away in the hospital over two weeks later on 3rd August.

It was claimed that the officer might have been doing something with his radio in the lead up to the collision or that the officer might have turned around to speak to his colleagues as he collided with Mr Dawe.

But after two days of deliberation, a jury found the officer not guilty of causing death by careless driving.

PC Bowen did not deny hitting Mr Dawe during the proceedings but denied that he was driving carelessly.

Prosecutor Philip McGhee said PC Bowen had begun his shift at 10:00 hours on the day of the incident.

In his role as street duties instructor, he was driving with two other instructors and six new police officers in a Mercedes minibus carrier.

At about 10:50 hours, he accepted a CAD incident to deliver a court warning to someone in Canning Town, the court heard.

As the incident was not an emergency, no blue lights or sirens were being used by the officer as he made his way to the call.

He stopped at a red light at the junction between High Street North and Ron Leighton Way, where there was a pedestrian crossing.

As the lights were on amber prior to turning green, Mr Dawe started to walk across the road, jurors heard.

He stopped partway along, looking at the traffic coming from Ron Leighton Way to his left.

Once the lights did turn green for traffic, Pc Bowen moved off and rounded the corner into Ron Leighton Way, where he collided with Mr Dawe.

Mr McGhee said: “Mr Dawe was struck by part of the front of the carrier and fell to the ground.

“The defendant immediately stopped and got out to help Mr Dawe.”

The victim was given first aid before the London Ambulance Service took him to the Royal London Hospital.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said:

‘Our investigation was completed within six months and we provided a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which then made the decision to charge PC Bowen.

‘We found he had a case to answer for misconduct for breaching police professional standards for conduct. The MPS will schedule a disciplinary hearing in due course.’

If you have got a story, get in touch with our news desk by emailing us at contact@emergency-services.news

For more stories like this, follow us on Twitter.