Metropolitan Police officer and Metropolitan Police Federation Representative Steve Hartshorn has been elected as the new Chair of the National Police Federation of England and Wales.
Steve joined the Metropolitan Police in 1995, before moving to the Met’s Firearms Command. He said he became a Federation Representative because he wanted to help colleagues that were going through a difficult time.
He said: “I feel incredibly honoured to have been elected the next National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales.
“I would like to acknowledge the hard work of Brian Booth and Ché Donald for standing as candidates and running very strong campaigns – they have my respect for being professional throughout.
“My sincere thanks goes to everyone who voted for me, from the National Council nomination stage, to the membership for getting involved in the vote.
“The level of support and encouragement I have received has helped me through the process and means a great deal to me.
“I am looking forward to working with the National Council, the National Board and our members to seek the very best we can for policing, and with support, I genuinely believe we can make our voices heard to secure a better deal for policing.”
Steve begins his role on 1 April.
Ken Marsh, Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said:
“We are delighted that our colleague Steve Hartshorn has been elected to be Chair of the National Police Federation of England and Wales.
“As by far the biggest Police Federation in the country – representing more than 30,000 officers – it’s incredibly important that someone who intrinsically knows the workings of our force and our unique challenges is at the head of the table once again.
“Steve is also aware of the fantastic – and very often unreported – work of the brave men and women who make up the Metropolitan Police and we are pleased this will now be better broadcast on a national stage.
“All at the Metropolitan Police Federation wish Steve the best of luck and look forward to working with him in his new role.”
