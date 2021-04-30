The Metropolitan Police is asking the public for their help in identifying nine people (scroll down for images) they would like to speak to after 14 officers were assaulted last weekend.

On Saturday, 24 April, officers approached a crowd of over 100 people who were playing music and gathered closely together in Hyde Park in breach of the government’s current Coronavirus regulations.

One of the officers who was injured in Hyde Park last weekend.

Officers asked for the music to be turned off and encouraged them to leave the area.

As they did so, the officers came under sustained and violent attack, with 14 receiving injuries from missiles and physical assaults.

Five of the officers required medical treatment.

Detective Chief Inspector Nat Norris, from the Met’s Public Order Command, said:

“The level of violence directed at these officers is some of the worst I have seen in recent years.

“These officers were simply trying to do their job and it can never be acceptable for them to be attacked in this way.

“I would urge anyone who recognises those pictured to contact us so we can speak to them about this incident.”

Anyone with information should call the incident room number on 07776673655 or email P204035@met.police.uk quoting Operation Koban.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Speaking after the incident, Ken Marsh, Metropolitan Police Federation Chairman, said

“Peaceful protest may well be the cornerstone of democracy – and police officers have a role in facilitating that – but the scenes we saw in Hyde Park yesterday of a thin blue line of brave and sadly bloodied police officers coming under attack from thugs were anything but peaceful.

“Police officers are human beings who go out every day to keep people safe. Many people seem to have forgotten that right now but we will keep reminding them. Our colleagues have every right to go home to their families at the end of their shifts. Not to hospital.

“We are still in the middle of a pandemic and our unvaccinated police officers deserve greater protection. We keep talking about promises to protect the protectors. But it is all talk.

“Where is the condemnation from all political parties of the scenes we saw yesterday? Why is this not all over the front pages? The irony of the complete silence from the Saturday night sofas of the armchair critics when police officers come under brutal attack will not be lost on our colleagues.

“We can assure everyone that we shall be raising the scenes we witnessed in Hyde Park yesterday with senior management in the Metropolitan Police with utmost urgency. The safety of our police officers should be top of the agenda.

“We wish all our injured colleagues a swift recovery and will be supporting them as best as we can.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel also condemned the violence and has promised tougher custodial sentences for anyone who is found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker.

