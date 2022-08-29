The Metropolitan Police Mounted Branch is mourning the loss of one of its horses that sadly passed away while policing the Notting Hill Carnival.
The horse collapsed at around 21:00 hours yesterday evening (28th August).
A spokesperson for the Met said that it is ‘too early’ to determine a cause of death and that an investigation will now follow. The name of the horse has not yet been released.
In a statement, the Met Police spokesperson added:
‘Officers from a very close bond with the animals they serve alongside.
‘Our thoughts are with all our mounted branch colleagues tonight.’
