The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed that the officer who was involved in the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba is now subject to a homicide investigation.

24-year-old Chris Kaba died after a police pursuit ended in Streatham Hill on Monday, 5th September.

Initial reports suggest that the vehicle being driven by Kaba had been linked to a firearms incident in the previous days.

No details have been released regarding the nature of the firearms incident or the intelligence linked to the Audi that Kaba was driving.

When the vehicle registration mark of the car passed through a set of Automatic Number Plate Recognition Cameras (ANPR), several Armed Response Units responded to the area.

After locating the Audi that had set off the ANPR cameras, officers indicated for it to stop, but it refused to do so, at which point a pursuit ensued.

It is understood that the Audi came to a stop after being boxed in by several ARV units.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said:

‘Our investigation team is continuing to gather and review a large amount of evidence, however, as this is now a criminal investigation, we are limited in what further information we can provide.

‘The launch of a criminal investigation does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow.’

Assistant Commissioner Amanda Pearson said:

“The Independent Office for Police Conduct has announced that a firearms officer is now subject to a homicide investigation. My thoughts and sympathies remain with Mr Kaba’s friends and family with this news.

“I also know how concerned our communities are and how they will also be affected by this significant update. We share their concern.

“The Met is co-operating fully as the IOPC work to independently establish the full circumstances surrounding the shooting.”

The Metropolitan Police Federation is yet to make a statement.

