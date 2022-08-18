The Independent Officer for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed that a Metropolitan Police officer – attached to the Met’s Specialist Firearms Command – has been charged with dangerous driving.

PC Paul Fisher, 45, will stand before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 22nd August.

PC Fisher faces allegations he drove dangerously before his unmarked police vehicle was in collision with three other cars and a garden wall on Streatham Common North when responding to a reported terrorist attack in the capital on 2 February 2020.

In May 2021, the IOPC completed their investigation and passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge contrary to section 2 of the Road Traffic Act (1988).

The CPS decided to take no further action against a second police driver whose marked police vehicle was in ‘close proximity’ when the incident occurred.

No further details have been released by the IOPC.

