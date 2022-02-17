The Metropolitan Police Federation (MPF) – the organisation that represents over 31,000 rank and files police officers in the capital – has said that it is ‘bemused’ and a ‘bit confused’ after Mr Khan told LBC listeners this morning (17th Feb) that he had not heard from the MPF since they made a statement that they had no faith in the London Mayor.
During his show this morning, Mr Khan spoke to James O’Brien about the ongoing fallout from the resignation of Dame Cressida from the Met’s top job.
During the conversation, Mr Khan read out several private WhatsApp messages that several officers had sent to a WhatsApp group that had dozens of police officers in it.
The offensive messages were reported to supervisors, prompting an internal investigation which led to the Metropolitan Police Service referring itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
One of the officers who sent the messages resigned from the force, and the other was fired.
Last week, the Met Police Federation said that it had ‘no faith’ in Mr Khan after it was claimed that Dame Cressida was ‘forced’ out of her job after she refused to fire nine police officers who had already been through an IOPC investigation that started back in 2018.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Federation said:
‘The Metropolitan Police Federation were bemused – and a bit confused – to hear the @MayorofLondon on @LBC this morning claim we haven’t spoken to him or his office to arrange a meeting.
‘Our Chair and Secretary are meeting him on Monday.
‘It’s in the diary.
‘At this meeting, we will look forward to discussing with Sadiq Khan how we can all work to build trust and confidence in the Met Police.
‘And – whilst in no way downplaying the challenges – the Federation will take this and every opportunity to continue to speak up for all the fantastic and brave police officers out there.’
