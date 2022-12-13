The Metropolitan Police Federation (MPF) has lamented what it calls a ‘complete lack of integrity’ by London Mayor Sadiq Khan following a comment made by Mr Khan about the Chairman of the MPF, Ken Marsh, during a hearing held today (13th December) by the London Assembly.

During a 3-hour hearing, Mr Khan faced questions from the Police & Crime Committee for the second time over Cressida Dicks controversial resignation.

In March 2022, former HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary Sir Tom Winsor conducted a review of the events surrounding the departure of the former Metropolitan Police Commissioner.

His report suggested that the Mayor had ‘acted outside of the established statutory procedure, contrary to the wider legislative scheme’ and ‘not in accordance with due process.’

During the questioning, an assembly member asked Mr Khan if he acknowledged that a report commissioned following Ms Dicks departure – that contained input from the chairman of the MPF – showed that the former commissioner had been put under ‘intolerable pressure’ by the Mayor’s office.

In response, Mayor Khan said:

‘That wasn’t the reason the chairman of the police federation made his declaration, and no, I wasn’t surprised by what the chair of the police federation said, and I note that all of the officers I refer to in the series of scandals were supported by the chairman of the police federation, so I am not surprised at all.’

In response to the comment, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Federation tweeted:

‘Unbelievably, this morning at the London Assembly, the Mayor of London has – yet again – not told the truth about the words of the Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation.

‘This shows a complete lack of integrity from an elected individual.

‘For the record, not once has the Federation – or our Chairman – sought to use our platforms to support or defend any of the officers who committed the heinous actions and behaviours we have seen and heard of.

‘That is a blatant falsehood being touted by the Mayor.

‘The Mayor should apologise immediately. As we have frequently stated, The Metropolitan Police Federation – and all of our colleagues – are sickened by the very small number of negative incidents about officers that have hit the headlines.’

The Mayor’s Press Office has been contacted for comment.

