A Met Police dog handler has been convicted of assault by magistrates sitting at the City of London Magistrates’ Court following an incident that happened nearly five years ago.

The officer, attached to Met Operations, was involved in a police pursuit in Greenwich in February 2019 after a vehicle failed to stop. When the driver eventually came to a stop, a spokesperson for the Met said that the officer ‘used force to detain him.’

Details remain undisclosed about the nature and extent of the force employed, any injuries to the officers or the suspect, and the suspect’s behaviour upon finally stopping beyond the initial failure to stop.

The press release confirmed that the male who failed to stop was charged with aggravated vehicle taking and that he received a custodial sentence.

Aggravated vehicle taking elevates beyond the basic offence of motor vehicle theft. This crime is committed when an individual unlawfully takes a vehicle and subsequently drives it recklessly or inflicts harm or damage to individuals or property.

For a charge of aggravated vehicle taking to stand, the prosecution must establish three key elements: the unauthorised taking of a vehicle, the dangerous act of driving, and the resulting injury or damage inflicted during its operation.

The officer will now face a misconduct hearing and be sentenced at the City of London Magistrates’ Court on 28th November.

Chief Superintendent Claire Smart, responsible for Met Taskforce, said:

“Our officers know that any use of force must be proportionate and that their actions will be scrutinised.

“Now that the criminal proceedings have concluded, a misconduct hearing will take place.”

If you would like to stay updated on this story, please ensure that you join our brand-new WhatsApp channel by clicking HERE.

Alternatively, you can sign up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.