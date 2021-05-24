The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that there is ‘nothing to suggest’ that Sasha Johnson was the subject of a targeted attack or that she had received any ‘credible threats against her’ before the shooting.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Trident) have been conducting enquiries at the shooting scene and in the surrounding area.

Operation Trident is a specialist Met Police unit, originally set up in 1998 for the Black community, as a community-led initiative with the police to tackle gun crime and homicide disproportionately affecting African-Caribbean communities.

A spokesperson for the Met confirmed that detectives are pursuing several priority lines of enquiry.

Police were called shortly before 03:00hrs on Sunday, 23 May, following reports of gunshots in Consort Road, SE15.

Detectives believe that the shooting occurred in the vicinity of a house where a party was taking place and that several people may have been in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Ms Johnson with serious injuries.

She was taken by ambulance to a south London hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Despite detectives asserting that there is no evidence at this stage of the investigation to suggest that Ms Johnson was targetted because of her activism, Diane Abbott, MP for Hackney, tweeted:

‘Black activist #SashaJohnson in hospital in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head.

‘Nobody should have to potentially pay with their life because they stood up for racial justice’.

