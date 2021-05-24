The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that there is ‘nothing to suggest’ that Sasha Johnson was the subject of a targeted attack or that she had received any ‘credible threats against her’ before the shooting.
Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Trident) have been conducting enquiries at the shooting scene and in the surrounding area.
Operation Trident is a specialist Met Police unit, originally set up in 1998 for the Black community, as a community-led initiative with the police to tackle gun crime and homicide disproportionately affecting African-Caribbean communities.
A spokesperson for the Met confirmed that detectives are pursuing several priority lines of enquiry.
Police were called shortly before 03:00hrs on Sunday, 23 May, following reports of gunshots in Consort Road, SE15.
Detectives believe that the shooting occurred in the vicinity of a house where a party was taking place and that several people may have been in the area.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found Ms Johnson with serious injuries.
She was taken by ambulance to a south London hospital where she remains in a critical condition.
Despite detectives asserting that there is no evidence at this stage of the investigation to suggest that Ms Johnson was targetted because of her activism, Diane Abbott, MP for Hackney, tweeted:
‘Black activist #SashaJohnson in hospital in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head.
‘Nobody should have to potentially pay with their life because they stood up for racial justice’.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below