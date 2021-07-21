The Met has confirmed that six police officers were injured during violent protests in Westminster on Monday.

The ‘anti-lockdown’ protesters had gathered on so-called ‘freedom day’. But many commentators have suggested that hardcore elements of the group had turned up just to fight with the police.

It follows an ongoing trend where for months now, officers have become the repeated target of violent thugs who seem to relish any opportunity to assault emergency workers.

On Tuesday, footage appeared on Twitter showing what has been branded as ‘irresponsible’ parents mingling amongst hostile crowds with their children as glass bottles are thrown over their heads towards the police.

Exhausted public order officers have taken the brunt of repeat acts of what appears to be targetted violence at the dozens of protests which have been held in London since the pandemic began.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said:

“Officers policing a demonstration in Westminster during Monday 19 July, made 23 arrests for a variety of offences.

“Six police officers were injured, either through prolonged exposure to heat in full public order gear or because they were assaulted or had items thrown at them.

“One officer suffered a cut to his cheek after a glass bottle was thrown at him.

“Throughout the day, a number of people had blocked roads, causing disruption to the local Westminster community.

“Officers worked hard to minimise disruption where possible and ensure that traffic and public transport was able to move smoothly. “

