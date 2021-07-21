The Met has confirmed that six police officers were injured during violent protests in Westminster on Monday.
The ‘anti-lockdown’ protesters had gathered on so-called ‘freedom day’. But many commentators have suggested that hardcore elements of the group had turned up just to fight with the police.
It follows an ongoing trend where for months now, officers have become the repeated target of violent thugs who seem to relish any opportunity to assault emergency workers.
On Tuesday, footage appeared on Twitter showing what has been branded as ‘irresponsible’ parents mingling amongst hostile crowds with their children as glass bottles are thrown over their heads towards the police.
Exhausted public order officers have taken the brunt of repeat acts of what appears to be targetted violence at the dozens of protests which have been held in London since the pandemic began.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said:
“Officers policing a demonstration in Westminster during Monday 19 July, made 23 arrests for a variety of offences.
“Six police officers were injured, either through prolonged exposure to heat in full public order gear or because they were assaulted or had items thrown at them.
“One officer suffered a cut to his cheek after a glass bottle was thrown at him.
“Throughout the day, a number of people had blocked roads, causing disruption to the local Westminster community.
“Officers worked hard to minimise disruption where possible and ensure that traffic and public transport was able to move smoothly. “
Before you do, don’t forget to become an ESN ‘Insider’.
For just £3-per-month, our team will send you a weekly digest of the most-read stories and most-watched videos from the front line of the worlds emergency services. CLICK HERE to find out more.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Its a damn disgrace why cause the Police grief…idiots