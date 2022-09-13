The Metropolitan Police officer who shot Chris Kaba has been suspended from duty.

24-year-old Chris Kaba – a well-known drill rap artist – died after a police pursuit ended in Streatham Hill on Monday, 5th September.

Initial reports suggest that the Audi that Kaba was driving had been linked to a firearms incident that had occurred in the previous days.

When the Audi passed through a set of Automatic Number Plate Readers (ANPR), officers in the area were alerted to the vehicle’s presence.

Several Armed Response Vehicles (ARVs) made their way to the scene and quickly located the Audi. But when officers indicated for the Audi to stop, it failed to do so.

A pursuit ensued, ending when the fleeing Audi was boxed in.

No details have been released regarding the nature of the firearms incident that happened in the days leading up to the incident or the intelligence linked to the Audi that Kaba was driving.

In the days following the incident, Kaba’s family called for the officer involved in the shooting to be suspended from duty.

The officer had already been placed on restrictive duties, meaning he had been taken off front-line policing duties.

Yesterday, 12th September, Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP and Harriet Harman MP issued a statement calling for the immediate suspension of the officer involved in the shooting.

Last night, the Met confirmed that the AFO had been suspended from duty.

Assistant Commissioner Amanda Pearson said:

“Following the death of Chris Kaba, the firearms officer involved has been suspended from duty.

“This decision has been reached following careful consideration of a number of factors, including the significant impact on public confidence, and in light of the Independent Office for Police Conduct announcing a homicide investigation.

“Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Mr Kaba’s family and friends. We understand how concerned communities are, particularly Black communities, and thank those who are working closely with our local officers.

“We are actively supporting the IOPC investigation and would ask those with information that could be useful in establishing what happened to contact the IOPC directly to maintain the independence of their investigation.

“The decision to suspend the officer does not determine the outcome of the IOPC investigation.

“Firearms officers serve to protect the public and know that on the rare occasions when they discharge their weapons, they will face intense scrutiny. I know this development will have a significant impact on the officer and colleagues.”

The Metropolitan Police Federation and Police Firearms Officers Association are yet to release a statement.

