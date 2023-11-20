London, UK – Officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify 15 people who took part in a pro-Palestinian convoy that stopped traffic on the A13 and the Limehouse Link Tunnel on Saturday night.

Metropolitan Police took action against a convoy of 80 cars, which were displaying Palestinian flags, as they made their way into central London last night.

The incident began around 22:15 hrs, with the convoy initially setting off from a car park in Hancock Road, Tower Hamlets.

Police Deployment and Traffic Disruption

To manage the situation, the Met deployed roads policing units, public order teams, and the Air Support Unit.

The convoy was intercepted and held at Exhibition Road, South Kensington.

Here, a dispersal order was enforced under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

This meant all vehicles in the convoy were required to disperse immediately or risk being seized.

Enforcement and Penalties

One of the vehicles was seized, and 18 drivers received fixed penalty notices for various road traffic offences.

Additionally, nine other vehicles were served with prohibition notices due to defects, rendering them unfit for the road.

Ongoing Investigations and Public Appeal

Investigations revealed that the convoy had made two stops on major roads — the A13 and the Limehouse Link Tunnel — causing significant disruption and potential danger to other road users.

Officers are scrutinising social media and other footage to identify individuals involved in offences during the convoy.

Images of these individuals will be released to the public.

The Metropolitan Police are also appealing to anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident to submit it to aid in the investigation.

T/Commander Karen Findlay, who led this weekend’s policing operation, said:

“On some previous occasions, convoys of cars have passed through Jewish communities with occupants waving flags and shouting anti-Semitic abuse. They understandably caused significant concern, fear and upset.

“As soon as the convoy was spotted, a plan was put in place quickly to ensure the convoy would not reach areas where its presence would inevitably cause alarm and intimidation.

“Our enquiries have not only revealed the extent of their dangerous antics on major roads, they’ve also established the group had plans to move on from Exhibition Road to the Israeli Embassy off Kensington High Street.

“Our intervention on Saturday night was effective in stopping this convoy in its tracks, but now we need to identify those we suspect of being involved in offences earlier on their route.

“The public have been a great help in recent weeks when similar appeals have been made and I have no doubt they’ll continue to do the same.”

Anyone who can identify the individuals in THESE IMAGES should call 101, providing the reference 4237915/23 and the unique number in the bottom corner of the released images.

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

