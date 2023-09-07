Two officers from the Metropolitan Police Service are set to undergo a gross misconduct hearing.

This development follows an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into their actions during a stop-and-search of a 14-year-old male in Croydon, South London, last year.

The officers initially responded to reports of a 13-year-old boy being robbed at knife-point by four secondary school students near a local tram stop.

Initiated on June 29, 2022, the IOPC investigation resulted from a complaint filed by the detained boy’s mother.

Accusations of excessive force and alleged discriminatory treatment based on race and age were the primary focus of the probe.

In July 2023, the IOPC concluded that a police constable and an acting police sergeant should be subject to a gross misconduct hearing, particularly due to their use of force while handcuffing the suspect.

Amid this situation, alarming knife crime statistics in Croydon warrant attention.

Over 12 months ending in March 2023, Croydon experienced a worrying 10% surge in knife crime incidents involving individuals under 18.

With 444 reported cases—compared to the national average of 350—Croydon exceeds the country’s average rate.

Moreover, 100 of these incidents led to serious injuries, representing 22% of all such events. This percentage surpasses the national average of 15%.

Details about the 14-year-old male’s involvement in the robbery, possession of a weapon, or any potential charges remain undisclosed.

If you would like to stay up-to-date with this story, don’t forget to subscribe to our free newsletter: