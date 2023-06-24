A police officer who has been convicted of assault after using PAVA spray on a suspect – who was later convicted of 11 counts of robbery, two counts of criminal damage and two counts of racially aggravated public order – now faces misconduct proceedings.
PC Luke Wenham, attached to the Central South Basic Command Unit, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 21 June, where was found guilty following a one-day trial of two counts of common assault.
On Wednesday, 17 August, PC Wenham was one of a team of officers who attended an address in Albert Barnes House SE1 to conduct an arrest inquiry for a violent male who was suspected of robbery.
Entry was forced to the man’s flat, but he climbed out of a window and began to scale down a drainpipe which ran the length of the block of flats.
As he did so, PC Wenham leant out of an open window and discharged PAVA spray at the man – who continued to climb down the pipe.
With other officers, PC Wenham attempted to locate the man, finding him on the balcony of another flat.
When officers found him, the man continued his attempts to escape, climbing down the outside of the building as before. Again, PC Wenham deployed PAVA on him.
When the robbery suspect was brought to safety, he was arrested and later convicted of 11 counts of robbery, two counts of criminal damage and two counts of racially aggravated public order.
Met policy dictates that any time an officer uses PAVA spray, the circumstances will be subject to review.
After reviewing PC Wenham’s actions, the matter was referred to the IOPC, which carried out an independent investigation.
Join our Twitter community for emergency workers and their supporters:https://t.co/TJzHSOWl4w— Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) June 19, 2023
On 9 February, PC Wenham was charged with two counts of common assault.
He has been on restricted duties since the investigation started. Now that criminal matters have concluded, misconduct proceedings will commence.
IOPC director Steve Noonan said:
“Officers are instructed that any force they use must be necessary, reasonable and proportionate. At the time he was sprayed, the man was not posing an immediate risk to the officers or anyone else.
“The national guidance on PAVA spray lists some of the most common reactions on being exposed to it include the individual moving their hands to their face, their legs becoming weak and temporary blindness.
“It is clear that in spraying the man twice at considerable heights, PC Wenham exposed him to the genuine risk he could have lost his grip on the pipe and fallen, which would have likely had fatal consequences.”
Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander in Southwark and Lambeth, said:
“Officers know that their actions will be held to account and where any use of force is deployed, must always consider whether it was necessary and proportionate to the circumstances.
“It is clear in this case that not only was PC Wenham’s response completely disproportionate to the situation he faced but also, by doing what he did, he put a member of public at risk of harm.
“PC Wenham has let down not only himself but many hardworking police colleagues who strive to improve trust and confidence with our communities.”
Before you go...
In a world where mainstream media narratives often eclipse the harsh realities faced by our valiant men and women in the emergency services, we at Emergency Services News have made it our mission to bring these overlooked stories into the spotlight.
Our team is exclusively composed of dedicated volunteers, all veterans of the emergency services. They commit their time and expertise to this cause, not for financial gain, but out of a shared passion to honour their colleagues and dispel the misconceptions that mainstream media perpetuates.
Despite running at a loss, we persist. We believe in the importance of our mission - to elevate the dignity and courage of those who risk their lives for us every single day. But we need your help.
If you believe in our cause and value the fact-based news we deliver, consider supporting us financially. Your contribution will directly sustain this platform, enabling us to continue giving a voice to the real heroes – our emergency service personnel. By donating, you are not only backing our mission, but you're also standing in solidarity with those who don their uniforms each day to keep you and your family safe. Unlike many critics in the mainstream media, you're making a clear statement of your support. We're profoundly grateful for any amount you can contribute, and promise to continue delivering the authentic, important stories that often go unheard in mainstream news. Thank you for joining us in this journey.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below