A Met Police officer has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a pursuit in 2016 where tragically, a 10-year-old boy and his aunt were killed after being struck by a vehicle that failed to stop for officers.

The incident happened five years ago, in August 2016, after 23-year-old Joshua Dobby failed to stop for officers in a marked police vehicle. They had indicated for Dobby to stop after receiving information that the car he was driving may have been stolen.

In 2017, Dobby, 23, was jailed for 12 years after he admitted to manslaughter and knocking his victims over during the pursuit.

PC Edward Welch has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and dangerous driving.

PC Welch will make a first appearance before magistrates on a date yet to be fixed.

A second, now former officer, who was with him has not been charged as the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) concluded the legal test for prosecution was not met for any alleged offences.

The charges follow a 12-month investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which concluded in August 2017.

PC Welch was the driver of a marked police car that pursued a vehicle driven by Joshua Dobby, which crashed into members of the public on Lennard Road, Penge, on 31 August 2016, killing Makayah, who was ten years old, and Ms Cooper, aged 34.

Three girls were also taken to hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.

In June 2019, an inquest determined Makayah and Ms Cooper were unlawfully killed by Joshua Dobby. On Tuesday, 18 May 2021, the CPS authorised the criminal charges against the police officer.

