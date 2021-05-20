A Met Police officer has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a pursuit in 2016 where tragically, a 10-year-old boy and his aunt were killed after being struck by a vehicle that failed to stop for officers.
The incident happened five years ago, in August 2016, after 23-year-old Joshua Dobby failed to stop for officers in a marked police vehicle. They had indicated for Dobby to stop after receiving information that the car he was driving may have been stolen.
In 2017, Dobby, 23, was jailed for 12 years after he admitted to manslaughter and knocking his victims over during the pursuit.
PC Edward Welch has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and dangerous driving.
PC Welch will make a first appearance before magistrates on a date yet to be fixed.
A second, now former officer, who was with him has not been charged as the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) concluded the legal test for prosecution was not met for any alleged offences.
The charges follow a 12-month investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which concluded in August 2017.
PC Welch was the driver of a marked police car that pursued a vehicle driven by Joshua Dobby, which crashed into members of the public on Lennard Road, Penge, on 31 August 2016, killing Makayah, who was ten years old, and Ms Cooper, aged 34.
Three girls were also taken to hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.
In June 2019, an inquest determined Makayah and Ms Cooper were unlawfully killed by Joshua Dobby. On Tuesday, 18 May 2021, the CPS authorised the criminal charges against the police officer.
Dobby has already been found guilty of causing the Deaths so how can the Officer be charged “causing the Deaths” ? Dobby should have stopped when requested to do so, END OF STORY !!
On the one hand, the CPS does not prosecute someone for a motiveless assault that put a young woman in hospital for three days and on the other, goes for a cop doing his job.
In the case of the assault, the young lady was waiting at a bus stop last December. The male assailant attacked her and beat her with such severity that her liver was bruised. The CPS declined to prosecute because the assailant had mental health issues. I should say so. No normal person attacks someone for no reason whatsoever. It was not as if he was after her phone or money. He just kicked seven bells out of her because he could. He is a known addict and has also allegedly upped his game and stuck a knife in someone. He remains free, living rough in the town centre.
Meanwhile, a cop justifiably chasing a villain who was breaking a ton of laws is about to be hung out to dry. What on earth is going on? What happened in tragic and sad, but it was the fleeing felon who was wholly responsible, not the chasing cop. Had the convict stopped when asked, none of this would have happened.
Never mind though. The copper will doubtless be found guilty and jailed forever while the real culprit will be out after six years, round about now, and doubtless will immediately take up his criminal career upon release.
The problem is not with the cops, it is with the legal profession. It is spineless and woke. The CPS was a good idea on paper but has turned out to be something of a failure. It needs to be overhauled and a lot of people dispensed with. It is not up to the CPS to decide whether someone should be tried because they are nuts. That is the court’s job. However, anybody who goes round nicking cars and running from the police or simply battering random women just because they can should be locked up and that is the job of the legal profession and the judiciary, both of which are routinely delinquent in their duties of considering the safety of the general public.