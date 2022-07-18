A Metropolitan Police officer attached to the Met’s Firearms Command has been sacked after he struck a teenager following reports of an attempted robbery.
On 28th February 2021, officers responded to an emergency call in Waltham Forrest E10.
When officers arrived on the scene, they arrested three teenagers who would later be charged with attempted robbery.
During one of the arrests, PC Steven Martin struck one of the male suspects in the face. The incident was captured on the officer’s body-worn camera.
On 11th January, PC Martin pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to common assault.
He was sentenced to a 14-week curfew (18:00hrs to 06:00hrs) and ordered to pay court costs.
Following a misconduct hearing on Thursday, 14 July, an independently chaired disciplinary panel found PC Steven Martin used unnecessary and unreasonable force when he punched the teenager.
He was dismissed from the force without notice.
Detective Superintendent Thomas Williams, from the Specialist Firearms Command, said:
“PC Martin has admitted in court that his actions amounted to assault – while the use of force is an unavoidable aspect of frontline policing it must be appropriate and proportionate, and officers are rightly scrutinized for their actions.
“Misconduct proceedings have now concluded and deemed PC Martin’s actions require his dismissal from the force.
“I hope this demonstrates to Londoners that such behaviour is not acceptable from our officers and will be dealt with through the appropriate channels.”
IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem said
“Police officers may only use force when it is necessary, proportionate and reasonable in the circumstances.
“Following our independent investigation, we found a case to answer on the basis that the force used appeared to exceed what was required in the circumstances as the boy had given himself up and was not resisting.”
Back in the day police officers used to give you a clip round the ear. Nowadays these unruly teenagers with no respect for the law get away with blue murder. So what a great support the police are to their comrades sacking him. I bet the kid deserved it if not don’t rob from others.
Is it any wonder that the police are in trouble .When they catch a wrong doer they are not allowed to protect them selfs from verbal or physical abuse & if or when the case goes too court its a fine and a few hours of unpaid work which is no punishment .50 strokes with the cat of nine tails for the first offence would be more of a deterrent with a hundred for a second offence. No mater what the crime, Then there is the capital crime violent assault & the big one murder so bring back hanging with DNA there need not be mistakes as in the past ,