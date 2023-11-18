A senior Metropolitan Police officer embroiled in allegations of misusing police resources during a bullying investigation has been exonerated of any professional misconduct.

Matthew Horne, previously serving as the Deputy Chief Constable of Essex Police, faced accusations of aggressive behaviour, including hurling a stress ball at a colleague, physically pushing another against a desk, and using offensive language.

Horne’s alleged unauthorised access to confidential documents concerning Superintendent Glenn Maleary was central to the controversy. These documents were pertinent to a 2018 disciplinary hearing on bullying charges.

However, a recent hearing conducted at the Thames Valley Police headquarters—an independent body chosen for its neutrality—concluded that Horne’s actions did not constitute a breach of professional standards. This ruling was delivered in Oxford last Friday.

Now serving as a Deputy Assistant Commissioner with the Metropolitan Police, Horne acknowledged that he did request and receive the said documents. However, he maintained that his actions were justified and in line with the legal advice he had received.

During a meticulous cross-examination session on Thursday, Horne reiterated his belief that his request for the information was legitimate based on the legal counsel he had obtained.

Rachel Crasnow KC, chairing the panel, underscored their decision to dismiss the allegations against Horne, stating, “The panel has accepted Mr. Horne’s testimony that he was advised appropriately regarding the procurement of the documents.”

Crasnow emphasised that the panel’s decision should not be misconstrued as granting senior officers unrestricted access to confidential information about their colleagues.

In a separate but related development, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) opted not to pursue legal action against Horne after a comprehensive two-year investigation.

The case also highlighted the actions of David Clark, a former temporary commander at the City of London Police. Clark was accused of improperly providing Horne with the documents.

It was revealed during the hearing that Clark had transferred these documents from his professional email to his personal account and then to Horne via WhatsApp after removing their protective markings.

Following a disciplinary review, Clark was added to the police barred list for his role in the unauthorised dissemination of sensitive information.

Before you go, please help to support our team of former emergency services personnel by checking out our Amazon Shop for recommendations, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and following us on X for breaking news stories! You can sign up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.

Join our WhatsApp community! ESN is now on WhatsApp, and we want you to join our communities. To join, you need to have WhatsApp on your device. All you need to do is click the link and press ‘Join community’. No one will be able to see who is signed up, and no one can send messages except the ESN team. Joining our WhatsApp channel is a great way to help support our work and best of all, it is free! If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. To leave our community, click on the name at the top of your screen and choose ‘exit group’. Join our community