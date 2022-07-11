A Metropolitan Police officer, who risked his own life when he chased an armed male after another male had been threatened with a knife in Hackney, east London, has been issued a final written warning following an IOPC investigation.
The incident happened in September 2020 after officers saw three males chasing another male. Some of the youths were armed with knives.
One of the males was detained and arrested in Dalston Lane.
As the males who ran from the scene were armed with knives, officers understandably took no chances to ensure that the male could not pose a further threat to officers or members of the public.
Some bystanders recorded the moment when the male was detained, and the footage was uploaded to social media. Another bystander also made a complaint against the officers.
On Tuesday 5th July, at the end of a two-day hearing, an independently-chaired disciplinary panel found the officer had used ‘unnecessary and unreasonable force’ when he stood on the male’s leg and struck him with a Taser while he was being restrained on the ground by two other officers.
The same was said to be the case when the officer pressed his arm against the male’s neck after officers stood him up against a wall to be searched.
The panel found that the officer had breached the professional standards for the use of force, authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct, as his behaviour could reasonably have been perceived as abusive, oppressive or bullying, and that it brought discredit on the police force.
There is no reported mention given regarding the fact that the officer had undoubtedly saved the victim’s life and that the officer risked his own life when he chased after the armed male.
IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem said
“Police officers may only use force when it is necessary, proportionate and reasonable in the circumstances.
“Following our independent investigation, the disciplinary panel found the officer used unnecessary force against a boy who had given himself up and was not resisting.”
I just cannot believe this, had they been in his brave shoes what would they have done IOPC need disbanding. Mess with the police you get exactly what you deserve ..
The police are far too lenient, youths armed with knives, a tasering is the least they can expect. Before tasers were used they could have been shot. They should consider themselves “let off”.
Another reason why the job is going and really has gone. The self opinionated IOPC is staffed by jobsworths who have never faced an angry or armed individual. They’re definitely anti police and go out of the way to do an officer. Then when the officer is found not guilty the IOPC tossers order the senior officers to put them on a misconduct trial. I hate the IOPC so much because of what they do to officers and their families, taking years to investigate matters that if an officer took the time to deal with these matters they would be disciplined.
I was a serving Police Officer. When I moved on my replacement in 1972 was shot dead six months later. I promised my wife I would prioritise my personal safety as much as I could. I entered a Public House one evening on reliable information that there was a man with a firearm in the bar. I was unarmed, with two colleagues. The man was very effectively and physically detained. He was found to have a REPLICA firearm, indistinguishable from a real weapon. I believe that that was a correct approach under the circumstances and I make no apology for my actions. I cannot comment on the verdict of the Tribunal but in the light of the finding I would think twice about my career choice if I was considering the Police in current times.