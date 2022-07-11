A Metropolitan Police officer, who risked his own life when he chased an armed male after another male had been threatened with a knife in Hackney, east London, has been issued a final written warning following an IOPC investigation.

The incident happened in September 2020 after officers saw three males chasing another male. Some of the youths were armed with knives.

One of the males was detained and arrested in Dalston Lane.

As the males who ran from the scene were armed with knives, officers understandably took no chances to ensure that the male could not pose a further threat to officers or members of the public.

Some bystanders recorded the moment when the male was detained, and the footage was uploaded to social media. Another bystander also made a complaint against the officers.

On Tuesday 5th July, at the end of a two-day hearing, an independently-chaired disciplinary panel found the officer had used ‘unnecessary and unreasonable force’ when he stood on the male’s leg and struck him with a Taser while he was being restrained on the ground by two other officers.

The same was said to be the case when the officer pressed his arm against the male’s neck after officers stood him up against a wall to be searched.

The panel found that the officer had breached the professional standards for the use of force, authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct, as his behaviour could reasonably have been perceived as abusive, oppressive or bullying, and that it brought discredit on the police force.

There is no reported mention given regarding the fact that the officer had undoubtedly saved the victim’s life and that the officer risked his own life when he chased after the armed male.

IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem said

“Police officers may only use force when it is necessary, proportionate and reasonable in the circumstances.

“Following our independent investigation, the disciplinary panel found the officer used unnecessary force against a boy who had given himself up and was not resisting.”

