In an emotional announcement made on the 5th of December, Merseyside Police Mounted Division shared the heart-wrenching news of the passing of their beloved police horse, Harris, after a brief illness.

The Division expressed their deep sorrow, highlighting Harris’ significant presence and the profound impact he had on everyone who had the opportunity to meet him.

Harris: A Cherished Member of the Force

Harris was more than just a police horse; he was a cherished member of the Merseyside Police Mounted Division.

Known for his vibrant personality and a promising future within the force, his loss has deeply affected those who worked closely with him.

The statement from the Mounted Division conveyed the profound sense of loss felt by the team, emphasising Harris’ unique character and the love he garnered from all who met him.

Community Response: An Outpouring of Sympathy

The announcement prompted an immediate and heartfelt response from the community, with many taking to social media to express their condolences.

One user, @NPMounted, reflected on the devastating news, acknowledging the promising future Harris had ahead of him and expressing sympathy for the team during this difficult time.

Another, @MistyFl60439423, shared a touching tribute, lamenting Harris’ passing and extending thoughts to the team, poetically noting that Harris had “gained his Angel Wings” and wishing him eternal peace in “green pastures.”

Similarly, @bickhamrm offered condolences to both the Mounted Division and Harris’ previous family, underscoring the bond shared with the beloved horse.

This sentiment of shared loss and remembrance highlights the significant role animals like Harris play in public service and the communities they serve.

A Legacy of Service and Love

Harris’ passing is not just the loss of a police horse, but the departure of a beloved friend and a valued member of the Merseyside Police.

His service, character, and the joy he brought to those around him will be remembered fondly.

The Mounted Division, along with the wider community, mourns the loss of Harris, reflecting on his contributions and cherishing the memories made during his service.

In the wake of this loss, the Merseyside Police Mounted Division continues to appreciate the support and kind words from the community, finding solace in the shared memories and the significant impact Harris had on many lives.

His legacy as a symbol of service, companionship, and joy will endure in the hearts of those who knew him.

