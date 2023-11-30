Merseyside Police’s distinguished Police Dog (PD) Quga has been awarded a Chief Constable’s Commendation for her exceptional performance over the past year, as announced by Mersey Police Dogs.

This honour highlights her exceptional courage, skill, and determination in confronting criminals across Merseyside.

PD Quga’s notable contributions include her involvement in two significant incidents.

The first incident occurred in Walton on Monday, 13 December 2021.

Following a burglary at a shop on Walton Road, PD Quga was brought to the scene.

Demonstrating her exceptional skills, she noticed a silver Ford Fiesta fleeing from the rear of the store.

In a daring pursuit, PD Quga was almost struck by the vehicle.

Her presence intimidated two burglars inside the property, leading to their surrender and subsequent arrest.

The suspects, aged 23 and 21 from Liverpool, were apprehended on suspicion of burglary.

In another significant case on Wednesday, 25 January 2023, in Kirkby, PD Quga was vital in apprehending two men following a high-speed chase.

Officers pursued a suspected stolen BMW from Knowsley Industrial Park towards Kirkby.

The vehicle, identified for driving at high speeds without a Vehicle Registration Mark (VRM) plate, was located on Shaldon Walk.

With PD Quga’s assistance, the suspects were detained in a garden on Lindby Close, and various incriminating items were found in the vehicle.

PD Quga’s achievements and the commendation she has received spotlight the importance and effectiveness of police service animals in maintaining public safety and aiding in crucial operations.

