A Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) has been fired without notice following a misconduct hearing.

The officer, previously employed by Merseyside Police, was found guilty of exploiting a vulnerable woman financially.

The case came to light following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and carried out by Merseyside Police after initial concerns were identified.

As part of the investigation, a pattern of unusual visits to the woman’s residence by the PCSO was documented.

CCTV footage was gathered, which showed the officer visiting her in the hospital without any clear policing reason to do so.

The evidence further revealed that the PCSO was struggling with substantial…