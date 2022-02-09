A member of the public who came to the aid of a man who had been stabbed has been awarded a national police bravery award.

22-year-old William Boulter, from Newport, was presented with his Police Public Bravery Award by Gwent Police Chief Constable Pam Kelly.

The National Police Chief’s Council’s bravery awards recognise members of the public for actions that support the police in preserving law and order.

On 14 June 2019, Mr Boulter ran across the road to help a man who was being attacked with a knife outside the Gap Centre, Stow Hill, Newport.

The victim, who was 27 at the time, sustained multiple stab wounds in the assault.

William Boulter / image credit: Gwent Police

The 22-year-old then assisted the victim in getting medical care with the help of a passing motorist who drove the injured man to hospital.

Mr Boulter was able to identify the offender to officers who shortly arrived on the scene.

The victim’s attacker was jailed for 12 years in December 2019.

Mr Boulter was also awarded a public bravery award at the Gwent Police Force Awards in November 2021.

Chief Constable Pam Kelly said:

“It is because of the brave actions of William and other members of the public who came to the aid of the victim, that a life was saved.

“This incident could quite easily have ended in tragedy.

“It was a real privilege to present William with a national police bravery award.

“I want to thank him for his bravery and compassion in assisting the injured man and his commitment in supporting the investigation. William is a remarkable young man.”