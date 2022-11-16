A member of the public intervened to try and help a youth who was armed with a machete during a stop and search in Islington, north London.

Officers said that late on 9th November, a female officer responded to a call made by a member of the public reporting that youths in the vicinity of Essex Road were armed with knives.

When the officer arrived on the scene, she immediately noticed one of the males who matched the description that the informant had given to the police when they called 999 to ask for help.

As the officer approached the male, he ran off, and a foot pursuit ensued.

After a short foot chase, the officer caught the male, who then tried to fight the police officer as she tried to detain him.

At that point, a member of the public, who saw what was happening after the officer caught the fleeing youth – intervened in order to try and help the armed male escape.

Despite having to contend with the armed male and the member of the public, the female officer managed to keep hold of the armed youth.

Upon searching him, he was found to be in possession of a machete.

A spokesperson for Islington Police said:

‘We believe the male was part of a group, and he was carrying the weapon as they made their way to attack a gang rival.

‘The officers action – and her ability to detain a suspect despite a member of the public trying to free him – could well have saved a life.’

It is not clear if the member of the public who intervened was also arrested for obstructing the police.

Make sure you subscribe to our free newsletter to keep up-to-date with this story by clicking HERE