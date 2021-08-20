A depraved member of police staff who worked in Greater Manchester Police’s Digital Imaging Unit has been sentenced after being found guilty of voyeurism in the workplace.
Police staff are civilians who work in the police – often in office-based roles – alongside police officers.
37-year-old Jean Renoir Janga of Sussex Close, Bamber Bridge, appeared at Manchester Crown Court today (Friday 20 August 2021) following his conviction of six counts of voyeurism at an earlier hearing.
Janga was sentenced to an 18-month community order, was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for five years, was given a sex offender notification requirement for five years and was made the subject of a mobile phone forfeiture order.
The charges relate to 11 videos recovered from Janga’s mobile phone after GMP’s Professional Standards Branch (PSB) received a complaint.
During the investigation, officers found that Janga had filmed in a staff toilet within GMP premises on several occasions in September and October 2017.
A number of victims, all of whom are police staff, were identified and informed.
Detective Chief Inspector Dave Jones, of GMP’s Professional Standards Branch, said:
“Both Greater Manchester Police and the public expect officers and staff members to maintain the highest standards of behaviour.
“As soon as PSB received the complaint, Janga was suspended and a robust investigation was launched.
“We found that Janga had disregarded these expectations and behaved in a completely unacceptable manner – secretly filming colleagues in the toilet to fulfil his sexual desires.
“This sentencing will be shortly followed by a misconduct hearing. This is normal procedure and will be led by PSB.
“I’d like to remind the people of Greater Manchester that GMP’s Professional Standards Branch is committed to maintaining their trust and confidence by dealing with issues, such as this, openly and robustly”.
