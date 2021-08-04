Member Directory

John Sutherland is a married dad of three and he lives with his wife and children in South London.
John joined the Metropolitan Police in 1992 and served in a variety of ranks and roles for more than twenty-five years, until his early retirement on medical grounds in 2018.
John's first book, Blue, was a Sunday Times bestseller. It tells the stories of his policing life and of my slow recovery from the serious nervous breakdown that ended my operational career.
Alan spent 30 years in the Met before working for The Metropolitan Police Authority as a Forensic Auditor.
John joined the Royal Navy aged just 16 years old. He served on two frigates, an aircraft carrier and spent a bit of time on a U.S Navy frigate.
As an electronic warfare specialist, John held one of the highest security clearances in the armed forces (TS Strap2).
He saw active service in Sierra Leone and in the Nato/Yogoslavia conflict (both in 1999).
After leaving the Royal Navy, John joined the Metropolitan Police and was based on a 999 response team in east London.
During the eight years that John spent in the Met (three as a special), he was awarded several commendations for bravery and professionalism.
John also spent just under two years as a volunteer in the RNLI. His time was spent on one of the busiest coastal stations in the UK. More recently, John has also spent some time in the Ambulance Service.
About Graham:
Over 30 years of Policing experience predominantly in London but worked across the UK.
Mostly uniformed operational Policing and specialised in Public Order and Policing Football and events.
Since retiring Graham has worked as a Policing analyst for Sky News and media commentator on Policing.
He is involved in teaching the pre-join Police CKP course, and he is passionate about all policing issues.
Keen football fan and equally keen golfer but no real ability in either!
