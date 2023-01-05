A paramedic has called out the actions of an idiot who placed screws under the tyres of their emergency ambulance as they battled to save someone’s life.
The incident happened when the consultant paramedic – working with the charity Mercia Accident Rescue Service – responded to an unconscious patient.
But at the paramedic gave CPR to the patient, a coward took the opportunity to put several screws under one of the first responder’s tyres.
The idiot responsible for placing the screws under the tyre has been slammed for putting the patient’s life at risk and the lives of “many others”.
A tweet said: “Whilst providing CPR today as a @MARSmedicalteam responder with @OFFICIALWMAS we were advised that someone had stopped and dumped screws under the tyres of the ambulance!!
“It’s not just the lives of the patient and us you put at risk but the lives of so many others!!”
An image shared alongside the message showed one screw seemingly stuck to a wheel and another next to it on the ground.
One social media user summed up the feelings of many when they tweeted: ‘This is just sickening. What is going through the head of someone like this.
‘It doesn’t just put the patient at risk but everyone in the ambulance, and road users in the vicinity too.’
There are some evil an warped barstewards about. I hope this sob is caught and given a lenghty spell in prison.
Charity Ambulance, I wonder if it was a copper on a power trip, we had one let down two tyres on a charity Ambulance whilst the crew were buying food, not the MET btw, though they targeted non-NHS Ambulances transporting patients to/from specialist London hospitals for several years in the 1990’s, thanks to the ‘Nuns on the run’ film apparently.
When and if you find out what idiot placed these screws there, they should have to pay for a brand new set of tyres, and then all medical response to them should be withdrawn due to their behaviour.