A media outlet has been blasted as ‘shameful’ after they posted some pictures of a response vehicle that officers had parked on double yellow lines.

Emergency vehicles are exempt from parking restrictions when their crews are dealing with incidents.

But ‘Sheffield Online’ yesterday posted two pictures of a marked response vehicle with the caption:

‘INCONSIDERATE PARKING IN SHEFFIELD

‘Bad parking on Sicey Avenue today. It wasn’t an emergency been parked there for over an hour.

‘Sent by Ernie Rehman’.

However, some switched on followers pointed out that emergency calls often result in emergency workers spending a lot longer than one hour at a location.

Darren Hendleman-Horne noted:

‘And an emergency doesnt take an hour? Really? What about suspicious/sudden death? Missing 5 year old? Sexual assault? Pathetic piece of reporting. Get this post taken down. Shameful.’

The comment attracted over 386 ‘likes’.

Credit: Facebook

Another social media user added: ‘I’d have the police park like that all day if it keeps our street safe & crime down in our neighborhood’.

The post, seemingly published to ridicule the police, seemed to have backfired, with the vast majority of popular comments being left by individuals who support the police.

One comment read: ‘God forbid any of you negative nancies ever need police in an emergency mind you sure you wouldn’t be moaning then! Sad really that this is being put on and reported – pretty sad’.

Another added: ‘Why was it not an emergency? Why would the police not be dealing with something for over an hour? They were at least 2 hours with us when we were broken into and 2 cars stolen!!’

Meanwhile, one social media user had a message specifically for ‘Ernie’, the individual who sent the pictures to the page when they said:

‘Blimey Ernie, get a grip! Stop sending it to all the community pages. They have left space, not dangerous and are likely on a call. They also need to be parked nearby so they can respond quickly to their next call!

