The driver of a Ford Focus who failed to stop for police on New Year’s Eve ended up facing the consequences of his actions after stopping to grab a burger at a McDonald’s Drive-Thru two days after he fled from officers.
Although the driver managed to get away from the police during the pursuit on New Year’s Eve, officers were not going to just give up on finding the male.
And he probably thought that he had gotten away with his New Year’s Eve antics until, that is, several police cars from GMP’s Traffic Unit descended on him in as he waited for his fast food yesterday evening (2nd Jan).
Having been boxed in and with nowhere to go, the driver was arrested at the scene without further incident for drug driving and driving without any insurance.
His car was also seized, and he never ended up getting the burger that he had hoped for.
