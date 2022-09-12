A marked police vehicle parked on the grounds of Leicester Royal Infirmary was hit with a ‘parking warning’ as the officers crewed the car dealt with an incident inside the hospital.

Marked emergency vehicles that are being driven by ‘on-duty’ police officers are exempt from parking charges when dealing with and responding to police incidents.

However, that did not deter an overzealous parking warden from giving the police a ‘warning’ not to park at the location in the future without purchasing a ticket.

The marked police vehicle was left ‘in-situ’ on Sunday, 11th September.

Although the ticket points out that there is ‘no charge at this time’, it warns the driver of the police vehicle to place a valid ticket in the window the next time it is left on hospital grounds.

Patients and carers are expected to fork out over £6 to visit their sick family members/patients when parking at the publicly owned hospital.

The ticket invites the recipient to ‘discuss why the warning has been issued’ by calling an 0161 number that is printed on the ticket.

It then warns that if ‘UHL parking regulations’ are breached again, then a ticket will be issued.