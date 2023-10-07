Assault on Police Officers and Horse: Details Emerge

Rema Thompson, born on 23rd July 1977 and a resident of Southern Street in Manchester, faces an array of charges that include assaulting a police horse, along with two counts of assaulting emergency workers, outraging public decency, theft through shoplifting, and criminal damage.

Thompson has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court.

The Incident That Targeted Police Horse

Thompson’s charges stem from investigating rising anti-social behaviour in Manchester’s South district.

Notably, one of the charges involved an assault on a police horse.

The assault occurred on Wilmslow Road in Fallowfield on 5th October 2023, where two mounted officers patrolled the area as part of the crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

During this patrol, both officers and their police horse became the targets of Thompson’s alleged offences. No details regarding the nature of the assault have been released by Greater Manchester Police.

Ongoing Investigations and Context

While Thompson’s charges have spotlighted the issue, the District Investigation Team from the City of Manchester South district continues to probe the rising instances of anti-social behaviour in the area.

