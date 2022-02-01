A 44-year-old man has appeared in court after spraying ‘Boris is a ****’ on the window of a police station.

David Potter shared his message on 19th September 2020, ten days after Boris Johnson announced new Covid restrictions across England.

Potter vandalised the police station shortly after he had what was described as a ‘run in’ with police officers in a Sunderland pub.

Prosecutor Jonathan Stirland told magistrates in South Tyneside the real target of his fury at Waterloo Police station was evident.

He said:

“I think there’s no doubt that the ‘Boris’ is our current Prime Minister. Mr Potter is expressing an opinion on our current Prime Minister.

“In due course he fully admits spray painting ‘Boris is a ******’ onto a window. He admitted he had no right to do that.

“You’ve got a man who has daubed an opinion on that window.”

Potter took the spray paint to the police station after officers had approached him whilst he was in Sunderland’s Jungle Bar.

Mr Stirland added:

“Thereafter, there was some intelligence that Mr Potter was responsible for damage to police property.

“CCTV shows the defendant using spray to write the words ‘Boris is a ******’ on a window of Waterloo Place police station.”

The court also heard how Potter had smashed some glass at the same police station at around 23:00 hours on Sunday 2nd August.

Potter, who has notched up more than 120 offences from 31 previous convictions, was identified via CCTV footage and was arrested shortly after.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of causing criminal damage.

Potter was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and was told that he must pay Northumbria Police compensation of £120 for the spray paint and £250 for damaging the panel.

There were £85 court costs and a £22 victim surcharge.

