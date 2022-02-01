A 44-year-old man has appeared in court after spraying ‘Boris is a ****’ on the window of a police station.
David Potter shared his message on 19th September 2020, ten days after Boris Johnson announced new Covid restrictions across England.
Potter vandalised the police station shortly after he had what was described as a ‘run in’ with police officers in a Sunderland pub.
Prosecutor Jonathan Stirland told magistrates in South Tyneside the real target of his fury at Waterloo Police station was evident.
He said:
“I think there’s no doubt that the ‘Boris’ is our current Prime Minister. Mr Potter is expressing an opinion on our current Prime Minister.
“In due course he fully admits spray painting ‘Boris is a ******’ onto a window. He admitted he had no right to do that.
“You’ve got a man who has daubed an opinion on that window.”
Potter took the spray paint to the police station after officers had approached him whilst he was in Sunderland’s Jungle Bar.
Mr Stirland added:
“Thereafter, there was some intelligence that Mr Potter was responsible for damage to police property.
“CCTV shows the defendant using spray to write the words ‘Boris is a ******’ on a window of Waterloo Place police station.”
The court also heard how Potter had smashed some glass at the same police station at around 23:00 hours on Sunday 2nd August.
Potter, who has notched up more than 120 offences from 31 previous convictions, was identified via CCTV footage and was arrested shortly after.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of causing criminal damage.
Potter was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and was told that he must pay Northumbria Police compensation of £120 for the spray paint and £250 for damaging the panel.
There were £85 court costs and a £22 victim surcharge.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & video which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below