A man who verbally abused a 101 call taker has been jailed for six weeks.
38-year-old Dale Turner called Cambridgeshire Constabulary on their non-emergency line on 9th February this year (2021) for an update on a crime.
He was forwarded to an officer, but when his call didn’t go through he became agitated and began insulting the call taker.
Turner, of Maryland Avenue, Hartford, was sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (27 August) after pleading guilty to sending a communication of an offensive nature at a previous hearing.
He was also ordered to pay £150 in compensation.
PC Morgan Gerrity, who investigated, said:
“Our call handlers support the public in reporting crimes and provide advice on a whole host of issues.
“Abusive behaviour towards them will not be tolerated.”
