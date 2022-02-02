A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of three charges relating to a firearms incident in Scunthorpe last year, during which shots were fired at a plain-clothed police officer.

Jamie Burke, of no fixed abode, appeared at Hull Crown Court last week and pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of a police officer on Glebe Road, Scunthorpe, last year.

Burke also pleaded not guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

He did, however, plead guilty to possession of a firearm whilst prohibited.

On 1st February, Burke was acquitted of attempted murder, but found guilty of the other three offences.

The court heard that PC Zak Meadows was on plain-clothes patrol in an unmarked car in the town on 26 July 2021 when he spotted Burke – a known criminal – in the Normanby Road area carrying a bag and acting suspiciously.

When he got out of the car, Burke ran off, and the officer gave chase.

Video footage from PC Meadows’ body-worn camera showed that during the pursuit, Burke produced a handgun from the bag and fired a single shot towards PC Meadows.

Firearms experts said the weapon was fully functional with five live rounds still in the chamber, the jury was told.

Detective Chief Inspector Rhodri Troake said:

“This was a truly shocking incident for local residents, the local community, and indeed the police service.

“The life of one of our colleagues was put at risk while they went about their daily business – keeping their local community safe.

“I would like to praise the officer for their strength and courage throughout the judicial process and I am reassured that Burke is now facing a lengthy prison sentence.”

On the shocking incident and its impact on the community and police, DCI Troake added:

“Although this incident was extremely serious, I would like to reassure members of the public that incidents of this nature in the Humberside Police area are extremely rare.

“Our officers and staff remain dedicated to protecting members of the public, often placing themselves in dangerous situations and putting their own safety at risk to achieve this.

“Taking weapons off our streets, and arresting those who think it is acceptable to possess them, remains an absolute priority for the force and we will continue to take a robust approach to any reports we receive from members of the public.”

Burke will be sentenced next month.

