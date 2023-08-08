A man has been charged after a female police officer was seriously assaulted at the weekend.

James Nutting, 44, of Beaumanor Road, Leicester, has been charged with attempted Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm.

He appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, 8th August) and was remanded into custody to appear before Leicester Crown Court on Friday, 18th August.

The Section 18 GBH charge relates to an incident in a car park on Beaumanor Road on Sunday, 6th August, when a police officer on enquiries in the area was seriously assaulted.

The officer was taken to hospital; she has since been discharged and is recovering well at home.

He has also been charged with two unrelated offences – racially aggravated common assault and common assault by beating.

According to Leicestershire Police, there have been 893 recorded assaults on police officers in the 12 months to April 2023.

Of those, 28 were classified as “serious” assaults, meaning the officer suffered a significant injury or was put at risk of serious harm.

