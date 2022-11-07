A protester has been jailed after hitting a Northumbria police horse during a city centre demonstration.

25-year-old Alexander Warren was part of a protest near Newcastle’s Civic Centre on August 29 last year when he struck police horse ‘Patronus’ on the hip.

Officers from the Force’s Mounted Section were monitoring the crowds at the protest when Warren carried out the attack.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Patronus was likely to have felt pain and fear as a result of the incident.

Warren, of Daryngton House, Hartington Road, London, denied causing unnecessary suffering to an animal but was found guilty of the offence following a two-day trial in July.

On Friday (November 4), he was jailed for 12 weeks at the same court.

Superintendent Dave Pickett of Northumbria Police’s Operations Department said:

“Our Mounted Section is a crucial part of our policing family and were there to ultimately protect people. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour under any circumstances.

“Warren’s actions were totally unacceptable, and I would like to thank my colleagues who showed outstanding professionalism and resolve in the face of such needless hostility.

“Thankfully, since this incident, PH Patronus has received plenty of affection and love from the public and is already looking forward to assisting at future public events.”

Detective Constable Sarah Wright, who was the investigating officer, added:

“Warren should be ashamed of his actions, and I am pleased that the severity of his crime has been reflected in this custodial sentence.

“Our Mounted Section play such a key role in helping to protect people and keep our communities safe, so it is always disappointing when incidents like this occur.”

Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter by clicking HERE

Recommended video: