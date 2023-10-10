Assault Occurs on Halloween Night
On Halloween night of last year, Matthew Curtis of Fallowfield Avenue, Ulverston, assaulted Police Constable Taylor in what the officer described as the “worst injury” of his professional career.
The incident occurred when PC Taylor and his colleague PC Jones approached Curtis on Stockbridge Lane in Ulverston for an unrelated matter.
According to Peter Kelly, the prosecutor, a struggle ensued during which he pushed PC Taylor, making contact with the officer’s eye.
Impact on the Victim and his Family
PC Taylor had to attend Furness General Hospital for treatment.
In a victim impact statement, he revealed, “My children cried the next day because they thought I had gone blind.” He described Curtis’ actions as “disgusting and uncalled for,” going on to say that it was the worst injury he had suffered in his career as a police officer.
Such violent incidents against emergency workers raise serious concerns, especially in the context of rising assault rates on police officers.
Statistics indicate that 41,000 police officers across the UK were assaulted in the last 12 months, as of March 2023, underscoring the gravity and prevalence of the issue.
Sentencing Reflects a Range of Offenses
Representing the defendant, Tristan Roberts admitted that Curtis’ actions were reckless but not deliberate.
He also highlighted that Curtis had never been in legal trouble before.
Magistrate Janet Ellis regarded the offence as serious and sentenced Curtis to a 12-month community order.
He was further ordered to pay £400 in compensation to PC Taylor and to complete 10 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) days.
Additionally, Curtis was issued a 16-week curfew and a six-month primary mental health treatment requirement.
Curtis was also found in possession of a small amount of cocaine and cannabis on November 1, 2022, a day after the incident.
The drugs were ordered to be forfeited and destroyed by the magistrates.
