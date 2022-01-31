A Wellingborough man has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison after admitting to 20 offences, including 12 assaults against police officers, criminal damage and weapons charges.

Matthew Morley, aged 25, of Kestrel Lane, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court in November 2021, charged with offences relating to incidents in September and November that year.

Concerning an incident in Rushden on September 6, he was charged with assault by beating against four police officers.

The incident started when police received calls that Morley was under the influence of a substance.

Matthew Morley

Upon officers’ arrival, they attempted to take him to hospital however he spat at them before biting one of the officers on the wrist, causing broken skin and bleeding.

In their victim personal statements, officers described feeling “violated”.

“I do not expect to get assaulted in any walk of life and especially whilst I am carrying out my work as a police officer,” said one.

“I always wanted to do goodness in my life hence why I joined the Force to help people.”

In a separate incident on September 26, Morley assaulted three people, caused criminal damage to a car, assaulted five police officers, and was in possession of a bladed article, again in Rushden.

On November 13, he caused criminal damage to two cars and assaulted a further three police officers during an incident in Station Road, Rushden.

Morley pleaded guilty to all charges and, on 28th January at Northampton Crown Court, was sentenced to one year and six months in prison.

Superintendent Adam Ward, said:

“No one comes to work to be assaulted and this applies to police officers as much as it applies to anyone else.

“Matthew Morley pleaded guilty to a string of offences here and I welcome the sentence handed out to him. I hope he uses this time in prison to reflect on his actions in order to make better choices when he is released.

“Being assaulted will never be seen as ‘part of the job’ and we will pursue anyone who lays a finger on any of our officers in this Force.”

