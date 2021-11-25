A man who put a Cambridgeshire Police officer in a headlock after he smashed the windscreen of a police car has been sent to prison.
Police were called to Saiful Islam’s address in South Street, Huntingdon, on 27th July, after reports of a neighbour dispute.
An officer spoke to both parties, and the neighbour described how Islam had shouted at him the previous evening and falsely accused him of stealing his headphones before throwing a pair of headphones at his face.
However, while on the phone with the person who had reported the incident, the officer heard the sound of something heavy striking glass.
The officer came back around the corner and saw Islam standing at the back of his marked police car.
Islam told the officer he couldn’t trust him because of “the things in the back of the car” and he continued striking the rear windscreen with a lighter clenched in his fist until the window shattered.
Islam was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. As the officer tried to place Islam in cuffs, he resisted, and a scuffle broke out.
The officer managed to get one handcuff on Islam’s wrist before he and the officer tripped and fell to the ground.
At this point, Islam used his left arm to put the officer in a headlock and squeezed with his arm to the point where the officer couldn’t draw breath.
The officer reached for his PAVA and sprayed it at Islam directly behind him. He managed to wriggle free before Islam got to his feet and tried to run.
However, more officers arrived, and Islam was restrained.
From the scuffle, officers were left with cuts to their knuckles and elbows.
In a police interview, Islam admitted smashing the police patrol car’s windscreen because he claimed to be scared and concerned about the items in the back of the vehicle.
He was told these were standard issue in all police cars but suggested they should be stored elsewhere.
When asked if he had assaulted a police officer, he failed to give a clear answer and claimed someone was “performing black magic” on him.
He admitted “behaving a bit crazy” but denied assaulting the officer intentionally.
However, Islam later pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), criminal damage and obstructing or resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.
He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court last Thursday (18 November), where he was handed eight months in prison.
PC Jacob Wilson, who investigated, said:
“This was shocking and unacceptable behaviour from Islam towards officers who were simply doing their job.
“We take incidents of this nature very seriously and will do all we can to bring offenders before the courts.”
