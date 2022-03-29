Douglas, Isle of Man – A 30-year-old man who assaulted a paramedic and kicked a police van has been sentenced to community service and probation.

Christopher Denis De Vos initially pleaded not guilty to common assault and property damage but then changed his pleas to guilty at the pre-trial review stage.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered him to do 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also put on probation for 24 months.

De Vos was also ordered to pay £250 compensation to the paramedic and £185 for damaging the police van. He was also banned from entering licensed premises and buying alcohol for 12 months.

The offences were committed on 2nd October 2021 when paramedics were called to Market Street in Douglas after De Vos was said to have collapsed due to intoxication.

He was then said to have punched one of the paramedics on the thigh and threatened to ‘break their legs’ and ‘murder them’.

De Vos then kicked a police vehicle, causing £185 worth of damage.

The court heard that De Vos has previous convictions related to alcohol and violence in 2013 and 2014, but his last conviction was in 2017 and was not of a similar nature.

De Vos was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.

