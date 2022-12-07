A man from Stowmarket has been sentenced to nine months in jail after making multiple emergency calls to the police and ambulance.
In 2020, 61-year-old Andrew Alden was convicted of sending false messages by the public electronic communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety for multiple false calls to the police and ambulance service.
On 4th August 2020, Alden was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) that prevented him from calling 999 and 111 unless such a call was a genuine emergency.
The CBO ran between 4th August 2020 and 3rd August 2022.
However, between 2nd March 2022 and 20th November 2022, police had 73 calls logged from his home address. The ambulance service also received a significant number of calls.
On Friday, 2nd December, at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Alden pleaded guilty to 15 counts of breaching his criminal behaviour order and one count of sending false messages by public electronic communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety.
He was sent to prison for nine months and was ordered to pay compensation of £450 to the ambulance service and £150 to the police.
He was also given a new criminal behaviour order that will run for three years.
