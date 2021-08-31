A man has been jailed after assaulting a police officer in an unprovoked attack, only weeks after being handed a community order for threatening another police officer.

At around 14:40 hours on 4th July, Police were called to reports that 28-year-old Kieran Britt was being verbally abusive to two community protection officers as they tried to place a ticket on a lorry in Bottle Lane, Nottingham.

After Britt pushed one of the community protection officers, they radioed for police assistance as they feared for their safety.

When the police arrived on the scene, officers tried to give Britt a notice that required him to leave the city. But he refused to provide the officers with any of the details needed for the notice to be issued.

Despite the officer’s repeated attempts to try and convince Britt to leave, he continued to be abusive and threaten the officers, so he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Whilst trying to put Britt in handcuffs, he began to resist and kicked out, kicking one officer to the knee.

The officer suffered pain and discomfort but was not seriously injured.

As well as being charged for assaulting an emergency worker Britt also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour against an officer and breaching a community order.

The community order related to an incident on 27 June 2021 at around 05:50 hours, in Goose Gate, Nottingham City Centre.

Britt had told a male who was walking through the city that a man was lying in the road. Unbeknown to Britt, the male was an off-duty police officer.

After checking the road and finding no trace of anyone, the off-duty police officer carried on walking.

But Britt then started to threaten the off-duty police officer with violence, at which point the male told Britt that he was a police officer.

Britt continued to threaten the officer and began to act as if he wanted to start a fight.

After arriving at Byron House, Britt was detained by a uniformed officer as it was believed that he would end up assaulting the officer he had been following.

During his interview, Britt claimed he would, “smack every copper that I see”, admitting he does not like the police.

Britt was sentenced to four months in prison when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday (26 August 2021).

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Waldram, of Nottinghamshire Police said:

“Assaults on frontline emergency service workers who work tirelessly to serve and protect the public are totally unacceptable.

“That is why we welcome this sentence handed out to Britt by the court, which sends out a clear message such criminality will not be tolerated by society.

“This is just not part of the job and any assaults on police officers – physical or verbal will be treated as a crime and dealt with accordingly.

“All key workers and council officers have the right to go about their duties without being assaulted whether that’s verbally or physically. The force and our partners have made it clear this type of behaviour won’t be endured.”

Nottingham City Council’s Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhoods, Safety and Inclusion, Cllr Neghat Khan, said:

“Our CPOs were carrying out their lawful duties when they were subjected to verbal and physical abuse and threats.

“Our staff should be able to carry out their duties without threat of violence or other abusive behaviour and we welcome the sentence handed down by the court in this case.”

