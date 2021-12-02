A man has been jailed for 12 weeks for supergluing locks to a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Gorleston, Norfolk.

Hayden Brown, 53 and of Burgh Road, appeared before Norwich Magistrate’s Court yesterday morning (Wednesday 1 December 2021) and pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

The conviction follows an incident on 26th November at Amanalisj (Phamacyexprezz) on Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, where glue was placed in the keyhole, preventing the door from being opened.

Brown also admitted to causing a public nuisance by preventing COVID-19 booster jabs for 504 vulnerable people and possessing a Class B drug after a quantity of cannabis was found at his home following his arrest.

Brown was arrested after being identified by covert cameras placed at the location following two previous incidents on Friday 12 November and Saturday 20 November.

Superintendent Nathan Clark said:

“Brown’s actions prevented more than 500 people from receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“A large number of these people are elderly and this disruption will have caused great anxiety to those who have chosen to be vaccinated and then not able to attend.”

