A man who attacked the woman as she was making her way home, has been jailed.
Phillip Leece, 32, of Whitstable Close, Chadderton pleaded guilty to the rape of a female. On Monday 22nd March 2021 at Minshull Street Crown Court, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison. He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life as well as a restraining order.
On Saturday 31st March 2020, the female was walking through Broadfield Park, Rochdale when she was approached by Leece who asked her if she was okay.
She told Leece that she was lost and thinking that Leece was trying to help her, the pair began walking together.
After walking for a short time, Leece pushed the victim face down onto the floor and despite her pleas for him to get off, he raped her.
The court heard that Leece then left and the woman sought help from the nearby Broadfield Hotel, Rochdale. Police were called and after the completion of extensive C.C.T.V enquiries, Leece was identified as a suspect two weeks later.
On Friday 18th December 2020, Leece also pleaded guilty to Identification of a sex offence complainant and was fined £120 for sharing the identity of his victim.
Detective Constable Russ Clarke of GMP’s Rochdale district, said:
“This was a shocking attack. Leece pursued this woman into a secluded wooded area and exploited her for his own sexual gratification. After he had finished, he left her in the cold, on the floor, not knowing where she was and in an extreme state of distress.
“Throughout this investigation, Leece has shown no remorse for what he did and throughout, has sought to distance himself from his actions. The lack of remorse from Leece was clearly evident in his recent statement to the Court, prior to entering his guilty plea. In his statement, he attempted to place blame upon the victim and discredit the compelling forensic evidence.
“From the outset, the victim in this case has shown great strength and bravery. It is her actions that have ultimately allowed Leece to face justice. I would like to personally commend her and hope that she is now able to move forward.”
