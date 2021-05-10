A man has been jailed for assaulting two Metropolitan Police officers after the duo found him inebriated in Kingsbury.

58-year-old Theiventhiram Balakumar, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to six months imprisonment after being found guilty of two counts of assault by beating of an emergency services worker at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 6 May.

The incident happened on 9 September 2020 when officers from the North West Command Unit were called to Princes Avenue, NW9, following reports of a man collapsed at the rear of a property.

The officers attended and found Balakumar lying on the ground.

Theiventhiram Balakumar

After asking Balakumar to get up, he became abusive and kicked one of them in the leg.

As another officer came to assist, Balakumar spat in their face.

Balakumar was arrested and taken to a local police station. During an interview, Balakumar denied the offences. He was charged with assaulting the emergency workers and was convicted of the two assaults.

He was arrested and taken into custody but denied the offences. However, he was subsequently charged and convicted of the two assaults.

Insp Sammi Elfituri from the North West BCU said:

“Police officers never know what they will face when they attend an incident.

“In this case, Balakumar who by his own admission had been drinking, lashed out when approached by officers.

“The fact that he spat in the face of one of the officers is abhorrent; this officer had to attend hospital and faced an agonising wait to find out whether they had been infected as a result of this assault.

“Thankfully they hadn’t, but that in no way lessens the disgusting behaviour of Balakumar. He has rightfully been held to account for his actions.”