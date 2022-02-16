A Leicester man who injured a police officer after throwing a brick at his head has been jailed after pleading guilty to several offences.

Last month Jameel Chenia damaged a number of vehicles parked in a car park in Fosse Lane.

Chenia was high on magic mushrooms and cannabis as he went berserk and started attacking his neighbour’s property.

Lynsey Knott, prosecuting, said residents in Comet Close and Fosse Lane heard a commotion outside, including “banging and screaming” at around 04:00 hours before they dialled 999 and requested the assistance of the police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they followed a trail of blood which led them to Chenia who was hiding in his flat..

Chenia then smashed the window of his flat by throwing a brick through it. He then picked up another brick threw it towards officers. The brick struck one of the officers, bouncing off of their stab-vest.

However, when 30-year-old Chenia was arrested, he picked the brick up again and threw it at one of the officers, hitting him in the head causing a 3cm cut that required treatment in hospital.

During the struggle, officers deployed their incapacitant spray, which had little effect on the out-of-control male.

The damage to six of the vehicles cost £1,600 to fix, and the repair bill for the three other cars was unknown, said Ms Knott.

One of the female officers present later described the incident, in a statement read out, as “frightening and intense” and although she expected volatile situations in her job added: “This was extreme.”

She suffered a stiff arm and bruising afterwards and stated: “I love my job, I’ve worked hard to become an officer and this incident has knocked my confidence.”

At an earlier hearing Chenia, of Fosse Lane, pleaded guilty to three counts of common assault on an emergency worker; using violence to secure entry to a property; nine counts of criminal damage to vehicles; possession of cannabis; possession of Class A (magic mushrooms); and, assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a police officer.

On Thursday (10 February) at Leicester Crown Court, he was jailed for 19 months.

Detective Inspector Kevin Hames of West Leicester CID, said:

“The officer was extremely lucky that he didn’t sustain a more serious injury.

“Chenia continued to use violence throughout his arrest and was eventually restrained by a number of officers.

“Assaults against any emergency worker will not be tolerated by us, the Crown Prosecution Service or the courts.

“A level of violence is expected during our duties but to continue using violence and resisting arrest is not acceptable.

“We are pleased Chenia pleaded to the offences and we hope this time in prison will help him to reflect on his behaviour.”